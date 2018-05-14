Lockdown at Samoset Elementary lifted Monday afternoon

Samoset Elementary was under a lockdown for about 25 minutes Monday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to officials.
Mike Barber, spokesman for Manatee County Schools, confirmed at 1:45 p.m. that Samoset Elementary School, 3300 19th St. E., was under a lockdown, was put in place at 1:40 p.m. and lifted at 2:05 p.m. There was not a direct threat to campus, he said.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault in which someone "might have seen a gun" on 36th Avenue East, which is near the school, according to Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff's office.
