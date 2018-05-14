Two alligators were found mutilated in Myakka City. Now the FWC is investigating.

Two alligators were found dead and missing a part of their body in Manatee County, sparking an investigation.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement officials confirmed Monday they are investigating after two alligators were found dead over the weekend with their tails removed.
The alligators were spotted along Wauchula Road in Myakka City. Photos provided to the Bradenton Herald show the remains of the two gators in a grassy area, both missing their tails.
A statement from the FWC on Monday said: "The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was contacted May 13 regarding two alligators found dead in Myakka City with damage to their tails. The FWC responded and is looking into this situation."
No additional information was immediately available.
It is illegal in Florida to injure or kill an alligator.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
