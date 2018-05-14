Disturbance in Gulf has a small chance to develop, but likely will bring more rain

National Hurricane Center meteorologists continue to track an area of cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico, but still give it a relatively low chance of forming into a tropical system.
In a 9:35 a.m. update, meteorologists said the system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics and gave it a 30 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours. The chance through the next five days is 40 percent.
During the next few days, meteorologists say the system is expected to move slowly north over the eastern Gulf. An additional update on the system is expected around 4 p.m. Monday.
The area of showers and thunderstorms extended from western Cuba across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Straits and much of the Florida peninsula as of Sunday afternoon. At the time, meteorologists also gave the area a 30 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.
Even if the system does not become a tropical cyclone, it will likely still bring a fair share of rain to Florida. The National Weather Service calls for about a 40 percent chance of rain in the Bradenton area through Friday.
As for Monday, there is about a 90 percent change of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms.
The Bradenton-Sarasota area saw about 1.38 inches of rain Sunday, according to the NWS.
