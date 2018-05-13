Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash after being thrown from bike

A Bradenton man was killed Saturday evening after the motorcycle he was riding veered off a road and smashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Euguene William Depastino, 65, was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Around 5:12 p.m., Depastino was traveling northbound on a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle on Town Center Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway, troopers said.
The motorcycle went into the grassy median and smashed into a tree, causing Depastino to be thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments