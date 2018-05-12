See smoke coming from Palmetto on Saturday? A garage went up in flames, officials say

Black smoke was visible from across the Manatee River, drawing the attention of bystanders Saturday afternoon.
The smoke was coming from a two-story garage that caught fire in the 1400 block of Sixth Street West in Palmetto. Manatee County Emergency Communications Center officials said they got a call reporting the blaze around 4:15 p.m.
Those awaiting results of the Lucky Ducky Race for PACE at Caddy's by the Pointe Saturday afternoon could see the smoke billowing from where they stood near the dock.
When North River Fire District crews arrived on scene, the fire was heavily involved, said Captain Joe Sicking. They went to a two-alarm response and Bradenton Fire Department provided mutual aid on the call.
Within 30 minutes, the flames were under control. One person was inside the home when the fire started, Sicking said, but no one was injured. The home did sustain some exposure and damage from the fire.
Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. Sicking said the garage was likely a "total loss."
Comments