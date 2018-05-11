Grab your umbrella for Mother's Day, and possibly most of next week, forecast says

Cloudy skies loomed over Bradenton Friday evening, but it's a sight that may not be going away soon — possibly not even for Mother's Day celebrations.
The forecast, starting Sunday and continuing through Friday, calls for at least some chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists called for a mostly cloudy day Saturday, but for Mother's Day there's a 60 percent chance of showers as well as storms on and off throughout the day. Monday sees a 70 percent chance of precipitation, a 60 percent chance Tuesday and Friday, a 50 percent chance Wednesday and a 40 percent chance Thursday.
High temperatures for the week are expected to continue in the 80s with lows likely to linger in the 70s, the NWS predicts.
The rain comes from a tropical system that is creating some bad weather in the Caribbean, and some low pressure is expected to develop Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the NWS.
Manatee County has seen 7.45 inches of rain for the first four months of the year, according to Southwest Florida Water Management District rainfall summary data.
The most rainfall came in April when it totaled 2.96 inches, which was above average for the month. January's rainfall total also came in above average with 2.57 inches of rain. February and March were below average, with 0.68 and 1.24 inches of rain, respectively.
According to the NWS, 55 to 70 percent of the annual rainfall typically comes in June through September.
The Keetch-Byran Drought Index showed Manatee County at 461 on Friday. The scale is a continuous reference for estimating the dryness of soil and duff layers that ranges from zero to 800.
