DeSoto Bridge was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a suspicious item was reported. The item turned out to be an artificial Christmas tree and the bridge was quickly re-opened.
DeSoto Bridge was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a suspicious item was reported. The item turned out to be an artificial Christmas tree and the bridge was quickly re-opened. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
DeSoto Bridge was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a suspicious item was reported. The item turned out to be an artificial Christmas tree and the bridge was quickly re-opened. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Local

A 'Christmas in May' moment briefly shuts down DeSoto Bridge, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

May 11, 2018 02:44 PM

Bradenton

Police closed DeSoto Bridge in both directions for about 10 minutes Friday afternoon due to a "suspicious package," that was determined to be an artificial Christmas Tree.

A tweet from the Bradenton police department at 2:26 p.m. Friday said emergency personnel were investigating.

A police K-9 cleared the package and investigators found the contents to be an artificial Christmas tree. The bridge was reopened about 10 minutes later.

The same bridge was closed for 30 minutes on April 27 after a report of a suspicious package. The package was later determined to be a rolled up white towel in the road.

  Comments  