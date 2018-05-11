It's been 38 years since collapse of Sunshine Skyway. Recording of mayday call shows day's horror.

This week marks the 38th anniversary of when part of the original Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapsed into Tampa Bay after being struck by a freighter during a storm, sending seven vehicles and a Greyhound bus into the water and killing 35 people.
Audio recordings of the U.S. Coast Guard transmissions following the initial distress call capture the terror of that day.
At 7:33 a.m. on May 9, 1980, the 606-foot Summit Venture crashed into the western span of the s bridge during a blinding storm.
A mayday call from the pilot of the Summit Venture reporting the collapse can be heard in audio recordings from the marine VHF radio emergency frequency and radar traffic that followed that day.
The pilot, John Lerro, came on the frequency, "Mayday, mayday, mayday, Coast Guard. Mayday, mayday, mayday."
"Get all emergency equipment out to the Skyway Bridge. A vessel just hit the Skyway Bridge. The Skyway Bridge is down," the pilot was heard shouting. "Get all emergency equipment out to the Skyway Bridge. The Skyway Bridge is down. This is a mayday."
The watchstander on duty is heard asking the pilot if they were able to assist. The pilot said they could not but reported a lot of traffic on the bridge, pleading for assistance to be sent.
About three minutes into the audio recording, the U.S. Coast Guard can be heard making a plea for help.
"Any vessels in Tampa Bay area, Skyway vicinity proceed and assist. There are reports of people in the water," the Coast Guard watchstander is heard saying over the radio.
The current Sunshine Skyway Bridge, constructed in 1988, recently made headlines following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed while under construction at Florida International University's Modesto A. Maidique campus in Miami.
The company that designed FIU's pedestrian bridge, FIGG Bridge Design, also designed the current Skyway Bridge as well as the elevated express lanes of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in Tampa.
A concrete pier collapsed during the construction of the express lanes of the Lee Roy Selmon.
You can listen to the Skyway recordings at Bradenton.com.
