Charity that serves Bradenton's homeless finds itself without a home

Downtown Ministries will be forced to significantly reduce its services to the homeless and low-income residents around downtown Bradenton in a little more than a week when they will be forced to leave their base of operations at Central Christian Church, 926 15th St. W.
The two organizations were an example of helping one another, but Central Christian Church has sold its church to another church, according to Downtown Ministries co-founder Christine Loomes.
"We've been using that space for the past 16 months where we serve breakfast seven days a week to just 200 men, women and children a week," Loomes said. "We have our clothing closet there, we have repaired and restored more than 250 bikes, but in addition to fulfilling physical needs, much more importantly, we had a place that allowed them to start their day by getting encouragement and hope. There is a lot of love in that place."
The new church has asked Downtown Ministries, as well as a Narcotics Anonymous group, to vacate the facility. Loomes said the agreement with the church was that Downtown Ministries would help financially stabilize the struggling church, as long as they promised not to sell the building.
"They had a change of heart and put it up for sale and we couldn't raise the funds quick enough to have a shot at buying it ourselves," Loomes said.
Just as Downtown Ministries was looking to expand its good-will operations, now key components of its efforts will have to cease, for now.
Steve Leed, a nearby resident, said his neighbors, many disabled and low-income, rely heavily on the generosity of Downtown Ministries, which had delivered, until now, every Friday.
"Not everyone here has it good," Leed said. "A lot of these people wouldn't be able to eat without this food and it's a lot of food Christine delivers, so it sustains some of these people all week long. I know a lot of places in Bradenton help feed the needy, but a lot of these people can't get to those places."
Loomes was hopeful that one of the 40 churches that are within walking distance would give them a temporary place to set up their operations so those they help have a destination each morning.
"We've had no offerings," Loomes said. "Homelessness is a challenge to some people and I understand that because you deal with substance abuse issues, mental health issues and even anger issues. But many of them just had life happen to them like it could do to any of us. It's not just one story, but unfortunately, many people and churches don't want to take on that challenge
"I would hope the heart of the churches is to open their doors, but it's up to them have a heart for them," she said.
Several churches have homeless programs, but Leed said what's disappointing is the churches just can't come together to cooperate.
"I know my church does good things, but it seems like they don't want to work together, like it's some kind of competition," he said.
Bruce R. Smith, another nearby resident, said Downtown Ministries "has been a blessing to these people and my family."
Smith said his church also does a lot of good for people, but agreed, so much more could get done for the community if churches and organizations would work together instead of individually and was disappointed to learn that no one had stepped up to help out Downtown Ministries in their time of need.
"They need to sit down and work together," he said.
Loomes said some of the ministry's mobile programs will continue but, "We want to be as stable as possible, so they these people know where to come without moving around too much because that can become very disruptive to their lives that are already a struggle. We just have to get over this obstacle, but for now, we will not be able to do some of the main programs."
Loomes said one church asked her what the big deal was if we don't have a location.
"Well, it's a huge deal to have that presence and stability," she said. "We want people to know that you matter and you are important. A place to start your day with people who love and care about you is a big part of that."
Anyone interested in hosting Downtown Ministries or for more information about what they offer, visit downtown-ministries.com or call 941-465-1775.
Comments