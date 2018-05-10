After about a month of rehab, a sea turtle was released off Anna Maria Island

A green sea turtle was found covered in a yellow "sludge" in March off of Anna Maria Island. After about a month of treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory, the turtle was released Thursday near Bayfront Park.
Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald
Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.

Heartland's history makes way for progress

Local

The Heartland Fertilizer plant, part of Palmetto's history for almost a century, may be making way for multi-family housing. The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency is working to help the process.