Several overdoses at Sarasota treatment center could result in arrests

A resident of First Step of Sarasota, Inc., allegedly brought a drug, believed to be GHB, to the facility and several residents were transported to the hospital after overdosing. An investigation is underway.
Tiffany Tompkins
Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.