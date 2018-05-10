Cleaned up and healthy again, a sea turtle returns to the water off Anna Maria Island

An enthusiastic crowd gathered along the shores of Bayfront Park on Thursday to watch as a turtle that was found floating in a "sludge," about a month ago returned to the water.
Mote Marine Laboratory released Shoshi, a juvenile green sea turtle, after about a month and a half of treatment and rehabilitation.
Green turtles are endangered in the area, said Lynne Byrd, Rehabilitation and Medical Care Coordinator at Mote Marine Laboratory.
Shoshi triumphantly paddled into the waters at Bayfront Park in front of dozens of spectators shortly after 11 a.m. after a Mote Marine Laboratory official and an intern released her into the bay.
Shoshi was found by a fisherman floating in a yellow "sludge" on the surface of the water 15 miles west of Bean Point on March 26, skin covered in unidentified orange material. The plates on Shoshi's shell were sloughing off and eyes were red and scabby. Byrd said it caused burns on the turtle, which they believe to be younger than 5 years old.
Shoshi was taken by Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch volunteers to Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital, where she received treatment including antibiotic eye drops and fluids.
"She's healed beautifully," Byrd said.
Byrd said they have reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard to identify the substance found on the turtle, but have not received test results.
Anyone who sees a stranded or dead sea turtle, dolphin or whale within Sarasota or Manatee county waters should call Mote's Stranding Investigations Program, a 24-hour response service, at 941-988-0212.
Call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife Alert hotline at 1 (888) 404-FWCC (3922) to report a stranded or dead manatee anywhere in state waters or a stranded or dead sea turtle, dolphin or whale outside of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
