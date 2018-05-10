Cleaned up and healthy again, a sea turtle returns to the water off Anna Maria Island

SHARE COPY LINK A green sea turtle was found covered in a yellow "sludge" in March off of Anna Maria Island. After about a month of treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory, the turtle was released Thursday near Bayfront Park. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

A green sea turtle was found covered in a yellow "sludge" in March off of Anna Maria Island. After about a month of treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory, the turtle was released Thursday near Bayfront Park. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald