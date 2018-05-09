Power was out for thousands of FPL customers in Manatee County on Wednesday

Thousands of Florida Power and Light customers in Manatee County were without power for about an hour Wednesday, according to the company's power tracker.
In Manatee County, 2,567 customers were listed without power as of 11:17 a.m. Wednesday. By 11:45 a.m., power had been restored to all but two customers, the power tracker showed.
In a message to customers about the outage, FPL states they expected the power to be back on my 12:15 p.m. The outage started at 10:38 and was caused by damage to FPL equipment, according to the email. At one point more than 4,500 customers were affected.
FPL serves more than 187,000 customers in Manatee County, according to the power tracker.
For customers who may still be without power, the company suggested resetting the breakers.
