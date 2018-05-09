Child protection investigator quit after he was accused of lying about a case. He says he was overworked

A child protection investigator has resigned from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office after an internal affairs investigation began looking into allegations that he lied to his supervisor about his handling of a child sex abuse case.
Garen Swartling, 24, resigned from the sheriff's office on March 2, after working for less than two years for the agency.
His resignation came on the same day the sheriff's office launched an internal affairs investigation into an allegation of misconduct, according to the internal affairs report. His supervisor, Stephanie Metcalf-Clark, claimed Swartling had lied, saying he had not taken photos of a 4-year-old child that would prove or disprove the allegations of abuse he was investigating.
In a brief resignation letter, Swartling said he would be resigning from the sheriff's office for personal reasons, and thanked the sheriff's office for "their continued efforts with this matter" and said it had been a pleasure to work for the agency.
Swartling had not hidden the fact that he was struggling and overwhelmed with the caseload required in the Child Protection Section, according to records in his personnel file.
The allegations against Swartling stemmed from an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse involving a 4-year-old that he began to investigate on Feb. 23. Swartling had taken photos of the child's lower back, lower legs, inner thighs and genitals but only included photos of the child's lower legs and no mention of marks on the child's lower back. The deputy who had worked the case with Swartling, however, did make reference to all the photos stating that they had examined them together at the scene.
When questioned by Metcalf-Clark, Swartling claimed he had not taken the photos.
The allegations of child sexual abuse were unfounded, according to sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow, and no criminal charges were filed.
The internal affairs investigation was closed with a conclusion of "no finding" to the allegation of conduct unbecoming a deputy because Swartling resigned before he could be interviewed, according to Sgt. Paul Davis' report.
"Although the allegations appear to be substantiated through evidence, an accurate finding cannot be declared complete without interviewing the subject employee," Davis wrote.
Swartling, a Lakewood Ranch High School graduate, was hired by the sheriff's office in September 2016 as a corrections deputy. In August 2017, he requested a transfer to become a child protection specialist.
"Although my time has been short here at the sheriff's office, I feel as if this position will be a great step to further grow with this agency," Swartling wrote in his official request for the transfer. "Good work ethics have always come natural towards me. ... My interpersonal skills, as well as multitasking skills, have always been something I have prided myself on and I believe that I can make a difference in this community serving as child protection specialist."
But in his most-recent performance evaluation, supervisors noted that Swartling was struggling and overwhelmed with his new position, giving him an overall rating of "conditionally meets standards." Swartling never received the most-recent evaluation, however, because he resigned beforehand.
"Garen is having a hard time adjusting," Metcalf-Clark wrote in the evaluation. "He reports that pressure from the job is impacting his home-life. At work he seems distracted and disorganized as (a) result he has missed or had incomplete documentation."
Swartling was seeking help in an effort to improve, she added. According to his supervisor, he admitted the mistakes he made and acknowledged he was struggling with the work, which was clearly bothering him because he held himself to high standards.
His "case load is generally OK around 13," Metcalf-Clark wrote.
According to the sheriff's office, the average caseload is about 12 cases per investigator.
The average caseload for child protective investigators elsewhere in the 12th Judicial Circuit, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, is 15.4 cases per investigator.
In the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades and Collier counties, the average caseload is 13.1 per investigator. The counties with the highest caseloads in that district are Hendry and Glades with an average of 17 per investigator.
Examples of Swartling's struggles with his caseload were detailed in his evaluation.
In one example, Swartling was investigating a case involving a 12-year-old who tried to kill himself by hanging whose parents didn't get him help. Instead, the parents had sent the child to school the next day, where the child was later taken into protective custody under Florida's Baker Act and hospitalized. Swartling did not make a finding of present danger in the home.
"His reasoning was the fact that the child was baker acted," Metcalf-Clark wrote in the evaluation. "This is a common error even for seasoned CPS's. He did not work the case with urgency to demonstrate that he understood the risk to the child or how the parents' actions left the child in further risk."
Swartling had also failed to make sure the parents were interviewed and that the home environment was appropriate for the child to return to. Another supervisor had also reviewed the case, and discovered that some of the information in the family functioning assessment report was copied from a previous report.
In another case, Metcalf-Clark stated that she had to tell Swartling to enter his notes because his report was merely a shell without any notes of what was said during the interview or what had been observed.
"It is agency policy that all notes need to be entered in 48 hours and 24 hours if seeing a victim," Metcalf-Clark wrote. "If something happens over the weekend and an additional comes in, no one will know what you already did and may end up duplicating work or making a wrong decision because they don't have all the info."
Comments