Crash and blockage on Green Bridge

Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.
A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after he crashed his PT Cruiser into a Speedway Gas Station and fled the scene. Melvin Venable, 23, was later arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting an officer.
Sarasota Officer Andre Jenkins retired after 30 years of service. During his last patrol shift, he went 10-7 (out of service) for the last time after protecting and serving the City of Sarasota, Government for three decades.