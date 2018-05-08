Crash and blockage on Green Bridge

A dairy truck and a mustang caused traffic when they were involved in a traffic accident on Green Bridge
Tiffany Tompkins
Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.

Heartland's history makes way for progress

The Heartland Fertilizer plant, part of Palmetto's history for almost a century, may be making way for multi-family housing. The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency is working to help the process.