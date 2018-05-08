Manatee County rejects paying more for school security officers

The Manatee County County Commission voted Tuesday to notify the school district it would not be helping fund any additional school resource officers for public school campuses.
During Tuesday's county commission meeting, the Manatee County School District proposed paying for 70 percent of the cost for the additional school resource officers for the 2018-2019 school year. The county government would pick up the balance.
The commission rejected the proposal, voting 6-1 to have commission Chairwoman Priscilla Whisenant Trace send a letter to school board Chairman Scott Hopes notifying him that Manatee County would not help fund the addition of more school resource officers to schools.
The county commission will continue to split the cost of the officers who had already been in place prior to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Feb. 14. The county's current cost is $892,000 a year.
The newly enacted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, signed by Gov. Rick Scott in March, requires at least one law enforcement officer at every elementary and middle school, and one officer per every 1,000 students in each high school. As a result, the school district has to add an additional 35 school resource officers, something they had already voted to do even before the law was enacted.
Present at Tuesday's county commission meeting were Sheriff Rick Wells, Bradenton Mayor and Police Commissioner Wayne Poston and Bradenton Chief of Police Melanie Bevan.
Comments