Driving to Longboat Key? Police say find another route as they investigate traffic death

A fatal crash has closed Gulf of Mexico Drive in Longboat Key and restricted access to the city early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred near the Whitney Beach Shopping Center, according to officials. FOX 13 reports a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles at the north end of the Longboat Key bridge, which links the key to Anna Maria Island, while it was still dark.
Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched around 7:41 a.m., according to the FHP live traffic map.
Gulf of Mexico Drive is currently closed in both directions from the 7000 block to the 6800 block with no detours, police said. The road will be closed until about 11:30 a.m. and motorists are asked to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the city of Longboat Key.
To access Longboat Key, motorists will need to use the Ringling Bridge in Sarasota until the traffic fatality investigation is complete. Those going south toward Longboat Key from Cortez Road will be directed to turn around and go to Ringling Bridge.
This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
