Here are some tips for making the most of National Bike Week at your local library

Celebrate National Bike Week, which runs May 14-18, by checking out some interesting bicycle-themed books at your library.
"Old Man on a Bicycle: a ride across America and how to realize a more enjoyable old age,” by Donald Petterson proves you are never too old to ride a bike. In his 70s, the author, a former U.S. Ambassador, set off for two months to tour America. It’s an inspirational account of his 3,600-mile journey emphasizing the importance of exercise for physical and mental well-being.
Portia Masterson’s “Bicycling Bliss: riding to improve your wellness,” is a guide to establishing a healthful and pleasurable riding technique, with the goal of establishing positive life changes based on cycling. Step-by-step procedures help riders evaluate the fit of their bicycle frames, and set up their bicycles for comfortable and efficient riding positions.
Jeff Kunerth’s book, “Florida’s Paved Bike Trails” (revised edition 2016) includes the more than 200 miles of multi-use asphalt and concrete paths and 23 new trails Florida have been added since its original publication, giving cyclists, roller-bladers, joggers and walkers critical details on more than 60 trails across Florida. Find out where to find parking, water, restrooms and benches, and to how to reach nearby beaches, restaurants, museums and other attractions.
In “Going Somewhere: a bicycle journey across America,” unmotivated and directionally challenged Brian meets Rachel and decides to accompany her on a bike ride from Wisconsin to the west. Their obstacles are both hilarious and serious as they bicycle toward an uncertain future.
Paul V. Stutzman describes his trip from the Northwest US to the southernmost tip of Florida, in “Biking Through: it’s about time.” The author’s earlier hike of the Appalachian Trail motivated him to discover the stories of people across the country despite the stranger who commented “That guy, he's definitely crazy."
“The First Big Ride: A Woman's Journey,” by Eloise Hanner, is the story of 730 riders completing the first Big Ride Across America from Seattle to Washington, D.C., in the summer of 1998. While completing this 3,300-mile bike ride is an amazing feat, her story is more about how inspiring it was to raise money for charity.
See the changes over time in bicycles in “The Bicycle: boneshakers, highwheelers, and other celebrated cycles,” by Gilbert King. Not content to go out and buy a bike, lifelong bicyclist Rob Penn has written about his odyssey to design and build his dream bike. His book, titled “It’s All About the Bike” also includes information on the culture and history of biking.
Keep your bicycle in good shape with help from “Bicycle: a repair and maintenance manifesto,” by Sam Tracy, “Mountain Bike Maintenance,” by Guy Andrews and “The Ultimate Mountain Bike Book,” by Nicky Crowther provide the essentials of caring for your bike.
In addition to the books at the library, Manatee County is celebrating National Bike Month with events like the Bike Challenge, Bike to Work Day and new bike repair kiosks popping up around the county.
Judy Mullen is an assistant supervisor at Braden River Branch Library.
