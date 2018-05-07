USF Sarasota-Manatee grads share stories of inspiration at 2018 commencement

It was a night that exhibited hard work, perseverance and achievement.
As newly-minted graduates of USF Sarasota-Manatee made their way across the stage at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Monday night for their diplomas, a few stories couldn't help but stand out.
Hawa Allarakhia's is one of them.
When Allarakhia was born, she weighed less than two pounds.
Doctors told her parents her chance of survival was slim, and that if she did live, her quality of life would be poor at best.
She proved them wrong.
With a 4.0 GPA, the 27-year-old Bradenton native graduated with a master's in education and has been accepted into the Ph.D. graduate program at USF.
Allarakhia credits teachers and advisers throughout her academic career as huge contributors to her college awards.
Allarakhia, who has Cerebral palsy, says she wants to help others with disabilities by sharing her life experience to help inspire and motivate them.
"My overall dream is to become an academic adviser, especially to help those like myself," she said. "I just want to show them that it doesn't matter what they have to deal with ... that they can do it. I want to use my personal experience."
For Gary Errneus, his disability came later in life.
A former corrections officer, Errneus was blinded 10 years ago after an inmate attacked him.
Now, the 43-year-old hopes to help others with disabilities. He graduated Monday with a master's in criminal justice administration.
"My disability doesn't make me, and I want others to know that their disability doesn't have to define them," Errneus said. "It was hard at first but I found that learning helped inspire me, and now I want to encourage other people with disabilities to get up and do the same — to get up and follow their dreams."
Allarakhia and Errneus were part of more than 200 fellow graduates that crossed the stage on Monday night before a crowd of about 400.
Also recognized: Dr. Jessica Grosholz and Dr. Jean Kabongo were both selected for Outstanding Professor; Geborah Joseph-Smith was selected as the Outstanding Graduate; Carlos Moreira received the Golden Bull Service and Outstanding Leadership Award; Deborah Vaughan received the Paul Searls Webecke Award; and Constanza Lanata and Daniel Slabaugh were awarded the King O’Neal Award for academic excellence with 4.0 GPAs.
