USF Sarasota-Manatee grads share stories of inspiration at 2018 commencement

Hawa Allarakhia, 27, of Bradenton, graduated from USF Sarasota-Manatee Monday night with a master's degree in education and plans to work as an academic adviser to help others with disabilities. Here she is pictured with her mother, Gulzar Allarakhia (right) and longtime Manatee County leader and educator Dr. Mona Jain. Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com