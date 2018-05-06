Man dies after his vehicle collides with police cruiser in Largo

A police officer responding to a call in Largo was involved in a fatal crash on East Bay Drive on Saturday night.
Largo officer Thomas Dziamba, 34, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the Largo Police Department said. The other motorist, 36-year-old Christopher Griffin, died after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to a report by ABC Action News.
Officer Dziamba was responding to an emergency domestic dispute call with his K9 partner Drax when the crash occurred. His sirens and lights were on at the time, according to the report.
It occurred shortly after 10 p.m. as Dziamba was heading east in the 3600 block of East Bay Drive. Around the same time, a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Griffin was traveling south on a cross street.
The two vehicles collided at the East Bay Drive intersection.
A news release by the Largo Police Department did not say which driver had the right of way, but witnesses told WFLA News Channel 8 that the Wrangler pulled into the path of Dziamba's cruiser.
Griffin was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Dziamba is now recovering at home and is expected to be OK. K9 Drax was not hurt in the crash.
