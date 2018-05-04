Marc Masferrer named senior editor of Bradenton Herald, Bradenton.com

Marc R. Masferrer, a veteran journalist who has held leadership roles in the newsroom since arriving at the Bradenton Herald in 2005, is the new senior editor for the newspaper and Bradenton.com.
"I am thrilled to be part of a team of reporters and other editors at the Bradenton Herald as we work to build on our position as the leading news source, online and in print, in Bradenton and Manatee," said Masferrer, 50. “I consider myself lucky to be able to do a job I love as much as this one in a community as wonderful as this.”
As the Metro/Online Editor, Masferrer helped shape the Herald's coverage of numerous major news stories, including the Andres Avalos triple-murder case, the heroin and opioid epidemics in Manatee County, the death of Snooty the manatee and Hurricane Irma.
Masferrer arrived at the Bradenton Herald 13 years ago after stops at the Lufkin Daily News in Texas, The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction, Colorado, the Waco Tribune-Herald in Texas and the Montgomery Journal in Rockville, Maryland.
As a journalist at the Waco Tribune-Herald, Masferrer was among the reporters who covered the deadly Branch Davidian standoff. As a city editor for The Daily Sentinel, he helped direct the paper's coverage of the Columbine High School massacre.
During his career, reporters working under Masferrer's guidance have won numerous awards in Florida, Colorado and Texas.
"Marc is a consummate professional who is proud to call Bradenton home,” said Darren Haimer, the Herald’s general manager and VP of advertising.. “Under his leadership, our newsroom will continue to serve our community as the go-to source of news and information.
The son of former Cuban exiles, Masferrer was born and raised in the Dallas area. His wife, Marie, a former newspaper copy editor, is a media specialist and teacher with the Hillsborough County School District in Tampa.
Masferrer replaces Joan Krauter, who announced on April 20 she was stepping down after nearly 20 years leading the newsroom. Krauter's last day was Friday.
