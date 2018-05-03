Local pastors, community leaders and members gather in Manatee for Day of Prayer

With the morning sun beating down, the notes of worship music and a message of unity, about 100 people gathered in Palmetto to participate in the 2018 National Day of Prayer.
The crowd, which included community leaders and local pastors, worshiped and prayed in Sutton Park on Thursday morning.
As part of the celebration, prayers were offered for the government, military and police, businesses, media, church, family and educators. Leaders of several local churches and and businesses, as well as Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant, Police Chief Scott Tyler, and Manatee County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene, spoke and offered prayers between songs.
National Day of Prayer is held every year on the first Thursday in May. This year's theme centered around unity and a bond of peace.
Nancy Jones, who attended Thursday morning's National Day of Prayer service, got tears in her eyes talking about what the service meant to her.
"Oh I think our country needs this, our city needs it. We all need God in our lives so it is my way of showing the community that it's important. I think it's important for everyone to turn to God. We have a lot of issues going on and they're not solvable by humans," Jones said.
Pastor Jason Lane, who delivered the service's benediction, challenged those who attended Thursday morning to continue praying for unity.
"Today is a National Day of Prayer, it is not an hour of prayer," Lane said. "We are to pray without ceasing, so I'm going to ask you to continue to pray throughout this day."
Continuing the celebration, a second service was held at 11:30 a.m. at the Manatee County Courthouse in downtown Bradenton. Once again, a crowd gathered to pray for many of the same topics, including a prayer of peace for Israel from Rabbi Dennis Bacon.
