Manatee-based animal rescue leads donations in 2018 Giving Challenge

The 2018 Giving Challenge — benefiting nonprofit groups in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties — raised more than $11.7 million with help from the Patterson Foundation, which matched up to $100 per donor, per organization.

Throughout the 24-hour event, more than 74,600 gifts were made to hundreds of nonprofit agencies, each listed on The Giving Partner, a website that gives users an in-depth look at the finances, leadership and impact of each organization.

Community Foundation of Sarasota started the challenge in 2012 and then raised a record $13.4 million in 2016. However, the matches were higher during the last challenge, and this year included a record number of donations from the community, said Murray Devine, a spokesman for the foundation.

Devine said the foundation took a step back in 2017, putting the challenge on hold while deciding how to continue an effective campaign. With 11,000 more donations made this year as opposed to 2016, there was still plenty of generosity to go around.

"When we first started it, we said we would do it for the first three years, and it became such a successful thing that we decided to do it for another two years," Devine said.

The foundation, he said, will now meet with nonprofits and stakeholders to decide whether there will be a 2019 Giving Challenge.

This year, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Lakewood Ranch received about 1,600 gifts, the most donations out of any participating nonprofit. The organization raised about $100,000, plus another $89,500 in matches from the Patterson Foundation, said Karen Slomba, associate director for the rescue organization.

Slomba said her team stays up throughout the event, which began at noon on Tuesday and ended at noon on Wednesday.

"We call a lot of donors and supporters and adopters to give them a heads up about it, and then we sit there and watch the leaderboard every six minutes," she said.

The donations came at a convenient time for the rescue agency. Nate's Honor is in the midst of raising $8 million to build a redesigned campus, including a 20,000-square-foot welcome center and 3,500-square-foot intake center. Renovations should alleviate the flooding issues and cramped quarters that affect volunteers and animals.

An anonymous donor is matching all donations made to the organization, Slomba said, including the nearly $190,000 raised during this year's Giving Challenge.

During the 2018 challenge, as with past years, Nate's Honor competed with Sarasota-based Cat Depot for a top spot on the leaderboard. Cat Depot, the top dollar earner this year, is listed as a large organization, whereas Nate's Honor is considered a medium-sized organization.

Young Life of Manatee County, which strives to "introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith," came in No. 2 on the leaderboard for small organizations. It received about $25,000 in donations and $22,600 in matches.

The challenge also raised thousands for other county organizations, such as Friends of Manatee County Animal Services and the Manatee County Audubon Society.

Though the challenge has ended, people can still visit thegivingpartner.org, cfsarasota.org or thepattersonfoundation.org to learn about charitable opportunities year-round.

"It's such a fun event because you're competing with your friends," Slomba said.