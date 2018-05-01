Video: Baby ducks born at Walmart get to safety

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helped guide a mother duck and her 11 ducklings to safety after the babies hatched in a Walmart Garden Center.
The eggs were hatched in a planter in the garden center of the Walmart on Cattlemen Road.
Birding information.com says that studies have shown that ducklings hear their mother's quacking while they are still in the egg and after hatching will follow her call.
On April 25, deputies taped the mother duck and her ducklings get out of harm's way at the store to a nearby body of water.
