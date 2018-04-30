Sarasota police officer makes emotional last radio call

Sarasota Officer Andre Jenkins retired after 30 years of service. During his last patrol shift, he went 10-7 (out of service) for the last time after protecting and serving the City of Sarasota, Government for three decades.
Sarasota Police
Surveillance video shows violent home invasion

Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.