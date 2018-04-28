This Lakewood Ranch family of bald eagles represents 'a true American family,' followers say

Even though they’re not human, there’s an ideal American family living up in the trees of Lakewood Ranch.
Near the intersection of White Eagle Boulevard and State Road 70, a family of four bald eagles live in serenity. One of their admirers says they’re a glowing example of what it means to be an American family.
“I didn’t know that much about eagles before I started watching them, but this particular pair are the husband and wife that you’d like to see in human society,” said Mark Conklin. “They both look after each other like you’d believe.”
The two adult eagles, who followers have named Bonnie and Clyde, take turns hunting for one another, and when it came time to incubate their eggs, they shared that duty, as well.
Conklin has been watching the birds for about eight months, driving about 40 minutes multiple times a week to spend time observing the birds of prey. About three months ago, the adult bald eagles hatched two eaglet babies.
Now, those babies have grown into fledgling bald eagles and have begun to learn crucial survival skills. Just last Sunday, the pair, which Conklin named Taco and Bell, took their first flight. They've also begun to learn how to hunt in the nearby drainage ponds.
"The mother or father will drop a fish somewhere on the shore, and the babies will go get it," Conklin explained.
The watchful parents typically retreat to a nearby tree branch to observe the little ones as they try to locate their meal.
According to Eagles.org, a bald eagle has a lifespan of about 30 years. At about 5 years old, a bald eagle reaches maturity, but 50 percent of young eaglets do not survive their first year.
There’s a lot of hills they have to climb in order to even reach 5 years old," said Conklin.
The family has developed somewhat of a following in Lakewood Ranch. In the morning, there are at least 10 birdwatchers and photographers out every morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the majestic symbol of the United States. It's for the best, said Conklin, who describes himself as an environmentalist.
"If people learn about our wildlife, I think they'd be more apt to take care of it and protect it," he said. "It's a national treasure that we have to pass down to our kids."
