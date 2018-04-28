Floats arrive for DeSoto Grand Parade in Bradenton

Floats arrive for the annual DeSoto Grand Parade in Bradenton on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Ryan Callihan
Surveillance video shows violent home invasion

Crime

Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.