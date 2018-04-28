'It's just tradition,' as thousands line Bradenton streets for the DeSoto Grand Parade

The city’s biggest jamboree returned to Manatee Avenue during Saturday’s DeSoto Grand Parade.

More than 100 floats swarmed the streets for the annual celebration put on by the DeSoto Historical Society. Tens of thousands, most of them dressed in pirate garb, participated or sat along sidewalks looking forward to a joyful evening spent with the Bradenton community.

Residents say they try to attend the parade every year — and have been doing so since they were little.

“I’m 40 now and my parents brought me every year, so now I bring my kids,” said Erin Stiers, who came to the parade with her sister and her daughters.

“All of it. It’s just so much fun,” Stiers said. “It’s just tradition.”

Thomas Kohler said he's also been attending the parade since he was young. This year he brought his son, who's just 4 years old, out for the third straight year.

"He just loves it and is always looking forward to it. We always leave with a neckful of beads."





This year will be no exception for Kohler and his son. Parade participants came ready as ever, unloading boxes and boxes of beads and hanging them from their floats as they prepared Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Francis oversees athletics programs for Manatee County Parks & Natural Resources and prepared their float, which advertised this year's summer camp program for kids. He said they brought about 30,000 beads to give out over the course of the day.

"Last year we had a space theme, but this time is about tomorrow's community," Francis said, adding that members from different departments plan to join in on the float. "We're focusing on the people."

Other members of the parade are focused on the people, too. While many of the floats are local organizations or groups, some of them travel from all over to join in on the Manatee festivity.

Josie Hopper, who dressed in a poofy pink dress and went by "Madame of Booty," said she traveled from Apollo Beach with her all-female Royal Krewe of Charlotte De Berry. A 7-year veteran in the Grand Parade, she still looked forward to meeting the other krewes.

"I love to meet all of the other krewes that we don't get to see at Gasparilla because it's so busy," she said.

