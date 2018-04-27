Hurricane Irma gave days' notice. What if the next big storm makes a surprise appearance?

The science of tracking storms has significantly improved since the days of Hurricane Andrew. If the next disastrous storm comes out of nowhere, that all becomes a moot point.
Manatee County emergency management officials hope that residents will be prepared for anything and everything before the start of hurricane season on June 1. On Friday, they practiced how they would react to a surprise storm during their annual hurricane exercise Friday morning.
"Hurricanes are unique," said Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris. "Each one carries some different characteristics with it."
Last year, officials practiced responding to a Irma-like storm, not knowing their drill would pay off nearly six months later. This time, the faux Category 1 Hurricane Ron — named after recently retired public works director Ron Schulhofer — hit Anna Maria Island out of nowhere.
"It's not uncommon, but it does catch some people by surprise," she said.
This exercise mirrored the very real and very unexpected Tropical Storm Emily, which also really slammed the island mid-morning on July 31, bringing with it a weak tornado.
With the memory of Hurricane Irma still raw, about 150 people from different disciplines — county government, nonprofits, law enforcement and the school district — converged at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center for the three-hour drill. They practiced unpredictable situations like how to respond to misinformation on social media or getting the message out during technical glitches.
Hurricane Harvey had a large influence on how people reacted to Irma. This time around, Burris said, "It's a balance between too much information and not enough information. And there's a balance between providing what they need and scaring people."
"We saw these people struggling, being rescued out of their homes, and it caused a lot of Floridians to make different decisions than what they would have normally on a maybe different day in Florida," she added.
Being prepared doesn't only mean gathering the essentials — food, water, batteries, flashlights, medication, toiletries and more — but also noting what hurricane evacuation zone you live in, making sure your house is built properly to withstand a hurricane and seeing if family or friends have a safe home nearby before choosing to go to an emergency shelter.
"The biggest message for this year moving forward with hurricane season, people need to understand is don't wait until the last minute to make a plan," Burris said. "Emergency management can't make a plan for you."
Don't succumb to storm fatigue and don't wait until the last minute, Burris said, because it only takes one storm. And the big one could be a surprise.
Another change that came out of Hurricane Irma was how officials would translate messages to deaf or hard-of-hearing audiences, after signing during one emergency update was severely inaccurate. County spokesman Nick Azzara said they are "close to selecting a vendor that can be relied upon in an emergency activation."
"Florida, we have dangerous weather pretty often," Burris said. "It's just part of our lives down here. And we make it a part of our lives every day to prepare."
