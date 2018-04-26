Police chief. School superintendent. Hospital medical director. Meet Manatee's 2018 Wonder Women

"If your success is not on your own terms, if it looks good to the world but does not feel good in your heart, it is not success at all."
"Five C's: Calmness. Consistency. Civility. Confidence. Community."
"Work hard ... play harder."
Those were the words of wisdom (in order) shared Thursday by the Women's Resource Center's 2018 Manatee Wonder Women: Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan, Schools Superintendent Diana Greene and Dr. Teresa Rawe, medical director of emergency medicine at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Continuing an annual tradition started in 2015 on its 25th anniversary, WRC honored "female leaders within our community who have made outstanding contributions in volunteer and/or professional activities."
The honors were presented at WRC's Founders' Legacy Luncheon, which attracted hundreds of community leaders, supporters and volunteers to the event at IMG Academy Golf Club.
"What a great community to belong in," Bevan said in accepting her award. "Wonder Woman epitomizes all of you here."
Greene dedicated the award to her older son, who survived a near-fatal illness as a child and is now 27.
"Give back to the community," she urged. "Do it for our children."
And Rawe talked about her inspiration from a para-Olympian track star. "Get up — faster. And keep going," she said.
Ashley Brown, WRC president and CEO, reminded everyone of the 2018 Giving Challenge starting at noon Tuesday, in which more than 600 non-profit organizations in the area seek donations that will be matched by the Patterson Foundation and others.
"We all need help sometimes," Brown said. "And we're here for each other."
Comments