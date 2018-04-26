Palmetto man dies a day after motorcycle crash

A Palmetto man died the day after he crashed a motorcycle on Upper Manatee River Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Donald Abel, 48, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a passenger south on Upper Manatee River Road approaching Third Avenue Northeast around 8:22 p.m. on April 20 when he failed to maintain control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle overturned on its left side and Abel "became separated" from the motorcycle, according to FHP.
Abel and his passenger, a 47-year-old Palmetto woman, were taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries. Abel died on April 21.
