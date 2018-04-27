Some of the top local stories from the Bradenton Herald between April 13 to April 26, 2018

Here are some of the top stories from the Bradenton Herald for the weeks of April 13 to April 26, 2018.
Joan Krauter steps down as executive editor
After sitting at the helm of the Bradenton Herald for nearly 20 year, executive editor Joan Krauter is stepping down.
"Journalism today has never been more important or more challenging, and I’ve never backed down from a challenge,” Krauter said in a statement. “But I’ve decided it’s time for a reset."
Under her leadership, Herald reporters focused an unsparing eye on Bradenton’s explosive growth and its housing-market busts, heroin and opioid crises, hurricane strikes and beleaguered public schools. But the paper also celebrated Manatee’s allure and quality of life.
Her last day at the Herald is May 4.
Read more here: Joan Krauter stepping down as Bradenton Herald editor
Students participate in 'bracott' in support of classmate
Braden River High School students took part in a "bracott" on April 16 after one student was told her nipples were a distraction when she did not wear a bra under her shirt to school.
Students took part in the protest by wearing bandages or a message on their shirts. Some girls left their bra at home, and others simply voiced their support.
The Manatee Code of Student Conduct does not specifically address or require bras. However, it does prohibit students from wearing "clothes that expose underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner," along with "attire that disrupts the orderly learning environment."
Read more here: 'Do my nipples offend you?' Braden River students support classmate with 'bracott'
The son of a murdered woman speaks out
Robert Demeo, 30, remembers his mother, Joan, who was beaten to death on her carport in Royal Garden Estates on April 13. He said Joan "could look other peoples' demons in the eyes and love them."
See more here: Murder victim 'could look other peoples' demons in the eyes and love them,' says son
The 'best option' to replace Cortez Bridge leaves some residents upset
Results of a five-year study suggest the best option to replace the historic Cortez Bridge, which links Cortez Road West to Bradenton Beach, would be to build a $72 million, high flying 65-foot bridge, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Cortez residents have been outspoken about this particular option and owners of a restaurant at the foot of the bridge are concerned it will overshadow their business and others in Cortez Village.
Read more here: Cortez Bridge may be replaced with this. Some residents aren't happy
How parade floats, like those in the Grand DeSoto Parade, come together
The annual Grand DeSoto Parade is nearly here and the couple that owns Festive Floats in Tampa, where their warehouse serves south Georgia and Florida. Regulars include participants in the DeSoto Grand Parade, which is Saturday, and the annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa.
With a catalog of more than 40 designs to choose from, there are plenty of options and parading businesses or organizations can personalize the floats with their own banners and signs on the day of the parade.
Read more here: DeSoto Grand Parade is Saturday in Bradenton. Here's how all those floats come to life
Comments