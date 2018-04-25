Manatee, Sarasota again flirt with letting private company run transit systems

The privatization of Manatee and Sarasota counties' transit systems remains on the table after several years, but the proposal seems to be stuck in first gear.
In a joint meeting Wednesday, commissioners from both county governments sat together to discuss hurricane preparedness and regional transportation, but the bulk of the discourse fell on the yearslong consideration of putting a private company in the driver’s seat of their transit services.
On Jan. 19, Sarasota County sent out a request for information on "important technical and performance information from prospective vendors to assist in developing a well-defined scope of services for soliciting proposals for services," a recent memo states.
The county received three responses: two from the North American arms of Paris-based companies Keolis Transit America and RATP Dev; and one from Illinois-based Transdev Services, Inc., the latter that in the past has sent two unsolicited proposals to combine transit services for the two counties.
This request doesn’t mean the counties are ready to go private. Rather, it’s a way to gather information to weigh the costs and benefits of moving away from the public sector.
Sarasota County has 10 neighborhood buses, 10 hybrid buses and 40 diesel buses, according to the request for information. Their paratransit service and three trolleys are run by a private company. All of Manatee County's transit services are government-run.
Some SCAT and MCAT bus routes run between Sarasota and Manatee counties, so if one went private, the other would be affected. While comparing this decision to a marriage, or even "serious dating," some commissioners were getting cold feet.
“As someone who’s been married for 38 years, the single life is looking pretty good to me,” said Manatee County Commission chairwoman Priscilla Whisenant Trace.
She was worried that bringing in an outside company to run their transit system wouldn’t give the personal touch a county government could. What would happen with the relatively new transit fleet facility, she wondered.
Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said this has been an on-and-off discussion for about six years, and commissioners would have to decide if they would seek the same information Sarasota has received.
“It sounds like we have the same conversation every year,” Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said.
“We’ll be at the iPhone 47 before we come back and have a fruitful decision about this,” Sarasota County Commissioner Michael Moran added.
Other county leaders weren’t sure if there were enough transit riders to make this move.
At least one commissioner seemed keen on the idea of moving toward transit privatization. Sarasota County Commissioner Paul Caragiulo said that while putting these services in the hands of a business could mean eliminating services, a private sector model would be more market-driven.
"They need people to ride the bus," he said.
Hunzeker said he didn't see the harm in asking companies if they could make the transit system more efficient than they are right now.
"If we don't like what they say, we haven't lost anything," he said.
