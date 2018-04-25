Homeless Bradenton man reported missing, may be in danger, deputies say

A Bradenton man is believed to be endangered and deputies are asking for help to find him.
Keith E. McCoy, 45, was last seen at 5500 14th St. W., Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. McCoy, who is homeless, left the area and is believed to be endangered.
He was reported missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on McCoy's whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
