District announces steps to help Riverview High, community move forward after racist 'promposal'

After a Riverview High School student's racist 'promposal' was posted to social media Sunday night, the Sarasota County School District has worked toward healing the community.
The student was posted on Snapchat holding a homemade sign that sparked outrage across the internet. It read, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking U 4 prom?"
A spokesperson for the school district called the incident an "incredible disruption" in a statement released Tuesday. Since the image was posted, the student and his family have apologized and the district has brought in experts and students alike to discuss a resolution.
"It was a complete joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchats, I truly see how I have offended people and I'm sorry," he said.
On Monday, Riverview met with "a diverse cross-section of students to talk about various issues including economic, racial, ethnic and gender disparities," according to a press release.
There are also plans to bring in Trevor Harvey from the Sarasota NAACP chapter to host a "student-led conversation" about finding solutions to racial issues. The district says it plans to bring these talks to schools other than Riverview.
"It is our goal that these roundtable discussions take place at other schools throughout the district to directly hear from students about these topics that are national in scope, but important to our community."
While the school administrators are still trying to determine disciplinary action for the student who made the sign, his family issued a statement denouncing his "reckless behavior" and said he will not attend anymore school functions, including prom and the graduation ceremony.
"As a family, we truly recognize this incident is a very difficult but important life lesson and pledge to do all we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," they said in a statement.
The investigation into the sign is ongoing, the district said.
