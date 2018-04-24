Drivers will have to wait longer for new roundabout in Bradenton

With so much downtown construction underway or planned, road construction projects that will add to the headache of getting around Bradenton continue to be delayed, but the relief is only temporary.
The latest project to be delayed is the 15th Street East and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection in east Bradenton. Work was expected to begin in May but has been pushed back to the end of July.
The project will consist of removing the traffic signals and constructing a roundabout. There are no existing turn lanes at the intersection and east-west traffic stacks up as some vehicles try to turn north and south, blocking traffic and causing motorists to sit through several light changes at times.
According to JoAnn May, FDOT communications specialist, "Due to the amount of utility work to be done," the $3.3 million project start date had to be pushed back. What will occur in May is a meeting with the project contractor, Watson Civil, to determine a construction timetable and exact lane closure information.
The latest delay comes on the heels of pushing back the intersection improvement project at Third Avenue West and Ninth Street West until August. That 200-day construction project calls for the closure of Third Avenue up to 30 days, either intermittently or all at once, depending on the contractor's needs.
Green Bridge and Ninth Street West closures are also unknown at this time, but the bulk of the work is expected to be performed at night.
Downtown Bradenton construction timeline
- Under construction: The $17 million Spring Hill Suites by Marriott hotel should be completed by the end of the year.Under construction: First phase of the $12 million South Florida Museum expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The $4.5 million Twin Dolphin Marina expansion has tentatively begun with demolition of the eastern docks and is expected to be completed later this year.
- Under construction: The City Center parking garage, still estimated to be around $12 million has begun demolition of the city hall parking lot and former Manatee Chamber of Commerce location. The eight-month project should be completed by the end of the year.
- Scheduled to begin: The FDOT and CSX Railroad crossing on Manatee Avenue West just west of Third Street West begins May 31. Access into downtown Bradenton will be blocked from Third Street throughout the month of June.
- Scheduled to begin: The $1.5 million Ninth Street West and Third Avenue West intersection improvement was scheduled for May, but has been delayed until August.
- Unscheduled: The $500,000 Eighth Avenue West pedestrian safety project from Ninth Street West to 14th Street West has not been scheduled as the design phase continues.
- Unscheduled: The downtown streetscaping project is in the design phase. Costs and construction timelines are unknown.
- Unscheduled: The eastern expansion of Riverwalk is in the early stages of conceptual design. Costs and construction dates are unknown.
- Completed: SUNZ Insurance has largely completed exterior renovations of their downtown corporate building.
- Unknown: Westminster Retirement Communities is master planning for an extensive expansion of their downtown facilities, but has not announced a start date or construction timeline.
