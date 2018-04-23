4-year-old Sarasota girl almost dies from 'delayed drowning'

A 4-year-old Sarasota girl is OK after she nearly drowned days after swallowing water in a swimming pool.
Elianna Grace's family is relieved she is back home after she swallowed water in her grandparent's swimming pool last week and developed a serious infection days later, according to a report by 10News WTSP.
Elianna's mother, Lacey, told the outlet that the family was playing with a pool noodle when Elianna ended up swallowing a bunch of water.
"She immediately vomited," her mother said, "so we were thinking 'OK good, it all came up."
At first, her mother said Elianna acted normal. But last Monday, two days after the incident, she caught a fever.
When it didn't go away by Wednesday the family took her to urgent care.
By the time they got there, her skin had turned purple and her oxygen level plummeted. They immediately rushed her to the emergency room.
Lacey told news outlets she had a feeling something was wrong from the beginning because, a year earlier, she read an article about a 4-year-old Texas boy who had drowned after seven days from "secondary drowning."
Delayed or secondary drowning occurs when swimmers have taken water into their lungs. The water builds up over time, eventually causing breathing difficulties.
Doctors say the immediate response helped save Elianna's life.
She is currently at home recovering.
