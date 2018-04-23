FHP releases names of two men killed in fiery weekend crash on Interstate 75

A Sarasota man and an Ohio man were killed in a fiery, head-on collision on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County early Saturday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol identified the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR as 38-year-old Jermaine Ginyard of Sarasota. Ginyard was driving southbound in the northbound right center lane of I-75 near mile marker 212 early Saturday when his vehicle struck a Ford head-on.
Joseph Wolanin, 46, of Garfield Heights, Ohio was the driver of the 2013 Ford that was struck by Ginyard's vehicle, according to FHP.
After the impact, both vehicles caught on fire. The accident forced the closure of I-75's northbound lanes overnight.
It was unknown if either driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to FHP.
