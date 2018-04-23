If you live in East Manatee, where you vote may change

As homes continue to sprout in east Manatee County and new residents keep filing in, the supervisor of elections office has found a need to change voter precinct borders.
On Tuesday, Manatee County commissioners will decide whether to approve the shifting of lines for certain precincts east of Interstate 75 and south of State Road 64.
In an April 13 letter to the county, Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett said "it has come to the point that one precinct's growth has surpassed the voting capacity of our facility there."
Precinct 519, bordered by Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to the west and Uihlein Road to the east, has ballooned by 79 percent in the past four years, according to Bennett., from 5,719 registered voters compared to the 10,292 voters it has today.
The solution? Even out the field and modify six precincts where residents will vote.
Those who already vote at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, in Precinct 517, will see no changes.
Precinct 523 has an entirely new location on the southeast corner of I-75 and State Road 70, where a new polling place will be established at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 11315 Palm Brush Trail.
Myakka Fire District Station No. 2 will also no longer be a polling place. Instead, Bethany Baptist Church, at 26604 State Road 64, which currently supports 706 voters will serve as the polling place for residents who live east of Dam Road and west of Falkner Farms.
The last time precinct boundaries were changed was in 2014, said Sharon Stief, chief deputy of the supervisor of elections office, when 139 precincts were halved to 70.
If the change is approved, voters will be able to search on votemanatee.com to see if their polling place has changed. Stief added that those affected will be sent a new voter information card.
