Sarasota police are looking for the guardians of a boy, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, who was found wandering a parking lot alone wearing only a diaper Monday morning.
Sarasota police are looking for the guardians of a boy, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, who was found wandering a parking lot alone wearing only a diaper Monday morning. Sarasota Police Department
Sarasota police are looking for the guardians of a boy, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, who was found wandering a parking lot alone wearing only a diaper Monday morning. Sarasota Police Department

Local

He was found in a parking lot wearing just his diaper. Police are looking for his guardians

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 23, 2018 09:19 AM

Sarasota

A child was found wandering nearly naked and alone in a parking lot early Monday and police are looking for his guardians.

Sarasota police are looking for the guardians of the boy who is believed to be between 4 and 5 years old. The child is not able to speak to officers and was found in the parking lot of the Florida Palm Apartments, 851 Mecca Drive in Sarasota, around 8 a.m.

Police say he was wearing just a diaper when he was found by a resident who lived nearby.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

  Comments  