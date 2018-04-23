He was found in a parking lot wearing just his diaper. Police are looking for his guardians

A child was found wandering nearly naked and alone in a parking lot early Monday and police are looking for his guardians.
Sarasota police are looking for the guardians of the boy who is believed to be between 4 and 5 years old. The child is not able to speak to officers and was found in the parking lot of the Florida Palm Apartments, 851 Mecca Drive in Sarasota, around 8 a.m.
Police say he was wearing just a diaper when he was found by a resident who lived nearby.
Anyone with information about the child is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
