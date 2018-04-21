Bishop Animal Shelter turns Hurricane Irma aftermath into an Earth Day celebration

The Bishop Animal Shelter celebrated Earth Day with the kind of bark you wouldn't expect.
On Saturday, the no-kill shelter hosted an event welcoming the community and vendors to its 40-acre facility at 5718 21st Ave. W. in Bradenton. One of the main draws wasn't dogs, however, but the free mulch Bishop was giving away.
Emily Bach, public relations and events coordinator for Bishop, said the shelter lost multiple oak trees during Hurricane Irma. Instead of tossing the fallen debris, they decided to have it mulched and donated to those who could use it.
"The oak mulch is going even faster than we expected, and we're really happy to see that," Bach said.
Bach added that it's important to celebrate Earth Day, which is Sunday, because environmental conversation is trending in a positive direction.
"It's growing as people learn about how they can re-use, recycle and reduce their footprint," she said.
Danielle Sherman, a science teacher at W.D. Sugg Middle, partnered with Bishop to help celebrate Earth Day this year as well. She and her students helped raise $450 for the shelter and donated about five trash bags worth of supplies.
"We knew Earth Day was coming and wanted to educate students who don't have the same appreciation for nature," Sherman said. "Kids like to stay inside and play video games these days, but it's about finding a balance."
Fundraising campaigns at Sugg typically raise about $300, she said, but the Bishop campaign was the school's highest grossing fundraiser. Sherman says she plans to continue the partnership next year with another fundraiser.
The event also helped raise awareness for Bishop's service, Bach said. Visitors could explore the shelter's nature trail and take a peek at animals up for adoption. A OneBlood donation bus was also at the shelter and those who donated blood received a voucher for a free animal adoption, which they could use themselves or give back to the shelter to pay it forward for someone else.
Bishop is a nonprofit organization that seeks to find homes all sorts of animals, including dogs, cats, birds and other small animals. For more information, visit their website at www.bishopspca.org.
