It takes 20 to tango in Sarasota's international boat-racing competition

Led by the beat of a coach’s drum, hundreds of paddlers took to the water during the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival.
Both recreational and competitive teams competed during the all-day Saturday event at Nathan Benderson Park. According to the GWN Dragon Boats website, it’s the first time the event has been held, and it kicked off the 2018 Major League Dragon Boat series.
Teams from all over the state joined in. Local paddlers from Anna Maria Island and a Boys & Girls Club team from Orlando competed. There were also breast cancer survivor teams, including Sarasota's Survivors In Sync.
“You’ll see that they’re not just survivors, but serious competitors on the water, too,” the announcer said.
Victoria Jackson competes on one of Florida’s nine breast cancer survivor-founded teams, a Miami group called Save Our Sisters.
Jackson, who has been paddling for eight years, praised Nathan Benderson as one of the nation’s elite dragon boat courses.
“The way the course is set, it’s just so professional,” she said, complimenting the straight lanes, calm waters and fun atmosphere. “If there were an Olympics for dragon boating, we could have it here. It’s that good.”
While there isn't quite a "dragon boat Olympics," the next best thing is the International Breast Cancer Paddlers' Commission, which hosts huge dragon boat tournaments for survivors every few years. Jackson says she'll be joining her team in the next worldwide competition in Florence, Italy, in July.
For Jackson, the competitions are fun, but there’s nothing better than hitting the water with her team.
“The best part is being with my sisters and celebrating life after breast cancer,” she said.
David Nelson has been a paddler for 13 years and a coach for 10. He said he always looks forward to getting out and competing with his team, the Tampa Bay Dragon Boat Club.
“I love the camaraderie. It’s not like baseball or hockey where you’ve got a bunch of guys out doing different things,” Nelson explained. "Instead, you’ve got 20 people in close proximity doing the same exact thing.”
Teamwork is what makes or breaks a race. It’s crucial for the paddlers to be in sync in order for their dragon boat to pull away from the competition and glide to a smooth victory.
To make sure everyone’s on the same page, a coach sits at the boat's bow, beating a drum meant to coordinate paddle strokes. Saturday's festival featured 200-meter, 500-meter and 2-kilometer races.
Those interested in becoming dragon boat paddlers can take lessons at NBP. For more information, visit the park's website at http://nathanbendersonpark.org.
