It takes 20 to tango in Sarasota's international boat-racing competition

SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of paddlers entered the waters at Nathan Benderson Park to compete in the first-ever Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival Saturday. Watch four teams compete in a 500m race. Ryan Callihan

Hundreds of paddlers entered the waters at Nathan Benderson Park to compete in the first-ever Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival Saturday. Watch four teams compete in a 500m race. Ryan Callihan