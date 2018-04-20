Manatee teen falls short in 'Jeopardy!' college championship. She needed a couple more bucks

Lakewood Ranch native and University of Central Florida sophomore Hannah Sage has wowed everyone with her climb throughout the "Jeopardy!" college championship.
Unfortunately, her run ended in the final round when she came in third place to close out the last day of the competition.
One of only 15 students to be chosen in the country, Sage, 19, won in the quarterfinals, and then the semifinals to compete in the two-day final round against Dhruv Gaur, a freshman from Brown University in Rhode Island, and William Scott, a freshman at Tufts University in Massachusetts..
She came into the final night Friday in second place with $7,600, which was added to her final score of $9,200 after she answered the final question correctly. But her $16,800 tally wasn't enough to beat out the other two contestants.
Scott came in second with just a $1 more at $16,801, and Gaur, who held the lead throughout the game, took first place with $27,181.
In the college championship tournament, the first place winner takes home $100,000 while second place gets $50,000 and third place earned $25,000.
The Final Jeopardy! clue on the episode was: "He declares that one of the people he is trying to emulate is a medieval knight known as Amadis of Gaul."
The answer: Who is Don Quixote?
Sage's final stats:
- 60 correct, 6 incorrect
- 25.33 percent in first on buzzer (57/225)
- 2 for 2 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: $5,000)
- 2 for 4 in Final Jeopardy
- Average Coryat score: $13,800
