Florida baby drowns in pond behind home

A 19-month-old baby apparently wandered away from a caretaker Thursday morning and died after falling into a pond behind a New Port Richey home.
The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Friday, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.
Pasco County deputies and fire rescue crews were called to the residence in the 4800 block Crestknoll Drive around 12:30 p.m. after the toddler was discovered in the pond, Bay News 9 reported.
Investigators said an adult caretaker was watching the child and that the incident appears to be accidental.
Nevertheless, an investigation is ongoing, deputies said.
