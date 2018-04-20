Local

Florida baby drowns in pond behind home

By Samantha Putterman

April 20, 2018 07:03 PM

A 19-month-old baby apparently wandered away from a caretaker Thursday morning and died after falling into a pond behind a New Port Richey home.

The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Friday, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.

Pasco County deputies and fire rescue crews were called to the residence in the 4800 block Crestknoll Drive around 12:30 p.m. after the toddler was discovered in the pond, Bay News 9 reported.

Investigators said an adult caretaker was watching the child and that the incident appears to be accidental.

Nevertheless, an investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

