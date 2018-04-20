Local funeral homes host memorial book signing events to honor Barbara Bush

Local funeral homes in the Dignity Memorial network are hosting memorial book signing events throughout the week to honor former first lady Barbara Bush.
"Barbara Bush was a beloved first lady, proud mother, accomplished author and passionate champion for family literacy," Dignity Memorial said in a news release.
"She inspired millions with her vision of fostering the opportunity for every man, woman and child to secure a better life through literacy. Dignity Memorial funeral homes are honored to provide the opportunity for members of our community to honor her memory and celebrate her life."
The community is invited to visit participating locations in Sarasota and Bradenton to sign memorial books and "share messages of condolence, remembrance and memoriam for Mrs. Bush. "
The memorial signings will run April 20 through April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these locations:
- Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 1221 53rd Ave E., Bradenton (941)-755-2688
- Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park at 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota (941)-371-4962
Comments