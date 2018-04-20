Local

Smoke shuts down I-75 in Sarasota

By Marc Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

April 20, 2018 06:10 AM

Sarasota

Interstate 75 in southern Sarasota County is shut down in both directions because of heavy smoke in the area, according to authorities.

On its website, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed between mile markers 195 and 205.

Southbound traffic was being directed to exit at Clark Road; and northbound direct was being diverted onto Laurel Road, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Motorists were being urged to find alternate routes.

The sheriff's office said the highway was shut down at about 4:30 a.m.

FHP indicated that the smoke was from a prescribed burn in the area.

  Comments  