Smoke shuts down I-75 in Sarasota

Interstate 75 in southern Sarasota County is shut down in both directions because of heavy smoke in the area, according to authorities.
On its website, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed between mile markers 195 and 205.
JAM CAMS | All lanes NB/SB of I-75 are shut down in Sarasota County b/c of smoke from a fire. Traffic is being detoured off between Clark Rd and Laurel Rd. #tampatraffic #GMTB #Sarasota https://t.co/b56JJ8leA7 pic.twitter.com/CqCRW4TN6A— Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) April 20, 2018
#BREAKING: I-75 NB closed at MM 195 (Laurel Rd) & I-75 SB closed at MM 205 (Clark Rd) - Smoke from a prescribed burn causing visibility issues in #SarasotaCounty #TrafficAlert @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/JLM5bpDX6F— NBC2Traffic (@NBC2Traffic) April 20, 2018
Southbound traffic was being directed to exit at Clark Road; and northbound direct was being diverted onto Laurel Road, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Motorists were being urged to find alternate routes.
The sheriff's office said the highway was shut down at about 4:30 a.m.
FHP indicated that the smoke was from a prescribed burn in the area.
