Gator goes for a swim in Hillsborough County pool

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted a trapper in removing an alligator on Thursday, April 19, 2018, from a swimming pool from a residence in the Eagle's community on Muirfield Drive in Odessa.
A 911 caller reported finding a body burning in the woods off of 18th Street East in Bradenton on April 2, 2018. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office later identified the body as 50-year-old Veronica Polite.
A security guard from Tallahassee, Florida, was brutally beaten by three young people, after he asked them to end a pool party that was held "without authorization" on April 1, 2018. Officers are now looking for the aggressors.
Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?
Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare.
Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.
The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.