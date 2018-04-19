Gator goes for a swim in Hillsborough County pool

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted a trapper in removing an alligator on Thursday, April 19, 2018, from a swimming pool from a residence in the Eagle's community on Muirfield Drive in Odessa.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Tom Alberts
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.