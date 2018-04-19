Tax cuts for job creators could be coming to this part of Manatee County

Gov. Rick Scott wants to make Florida even more attractive by reducing taxes for job creators in 427 communities in all 67 counties. Six of those are in Manatee County.
The Opportunity Zone program was born out of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which intends to offer tax incentives to boost economic development in certain areas. Once approved, these zones will keep their designation for 10 years.
"These zones will make a real and lasting difference in some of our highest-need areas by helping to bring new capital investment and more jobs to every county across the state," Scott said in a press release, making his recommendations to the federal government Thursday. "They will also bring additional investment to rural communities and urban areas, ensuring that every Floridian has the chance to live the American Dream in the Sunshine State."
Samoset and Oneco are two areas on Manatee County's priority list that made the cut.
"Both of those are what we call RECAP areas," said Geri Lopez, the county's director of redevelopment and economic opportunity. This means "racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty."
If approved within 30 days by the U.S. Department of Treasury, Lopez said it could open up opportunities to bring in manufacturing expansion or possibly more housing, depending on what rules the federal government sets to establish how funds will be allowed to be used.
Five of the zones in Manatee are concentrated near downtown Bradenton, stretching to Cortez Road West. Landmarks for these zones include DeSoto Square mall, Red Barn Flea Market and Wares Creek. A separate zone sits between 14th Street West and Fifth Street East, just south of 57th Avenue West.
Lopez said the department is "very excited" about the prospective zones chosen, which cover four square miles in the county. Municipalities, developers, nonprofits and regional planning councils statewide made 1,200 requests, but Florida could only choose one-third of that amount.
Bradenton City Administrator Carl Callahan noted that some of the zones within city limits are in the middle of their already- established Community Redevelopment Areas.
"It'll certainly give us another tool to try to make some changes in those specific districts," he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments