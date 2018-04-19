Downtown Bradenton drivers catch a small break with delay in major road project

It was going to be a rough few months for downtown commuters with a couple of major road projects scheduled to be underway at the same time, but drivers coming south from the Green Bridge will catch a temporary break.
The intersection improvement project at Third Avenue West and Ninth Street West, near the south foot of the bridge, has been delayed. City officials had thought the project was going to start in April, but a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman said Thursday the work will begin in August and take about seven months to complete.
The bad news for downtown motorists is that the shutdown of Manatee Avenue West for an entire month to repair the CSX Railroad crossing is still scheduled to begin May 31.
As part of the intersection project, crews will add a dedicated right-hand turn lane for southbound traffic looking to turn onto Third Avenue West,; reduce the width of the lanes to 10 feet; reduce the size of the medians; and widen the walking path over the bridge 10 feet. The 200-day construction contract allows crews to close Third Avenue for up to 30 days, either intermittently or for longer stretches as needed.
With construction underway for the new City Centre parking garage, the combined projects will make getting into downtown tricky at best, especially at Third Avenue West where the garage is under construction.
Other major projects underway in downtown include construction of a new Spring Hill Suites hotel and the expansion of the South Florida Musuem.
Downtown under construction
- Under construction: $17 million Spring Hill Suites should be completed in November.
- Under construction: First phase of the $12 million South Florida Museum expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The $4.5 million Twin Dolphin Marina expansion is underway with the demolition of the eastern docks. Contractor delays have pushed the project back, but it is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The City Centre parking garage, still estimated to be somewhere around $12 million, has begun demolition of the lot and site preparation. It is about an eight-month long project and should be completed in December.
- Scheduled to begin: The $1.5 million Ninth Street West and Third Avenue intersection improvement is scheduled for August. It is a 200-day construction project.
- Scheduled to begin: The FDOT and CSX Railroad crossing on Manatee Avenue West just west of Third Street West begins May 31. Access to downtown Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West will be blocked at the crossing for 30 days.
- Unscheduled: The Eighth Avenue West pedestrian safety project from Ninth Street West to 14th Street West has not been scheduled. Still in the final design phase, construction timelines are unknown.
- Unscheduled: The downtown Bradenton streetscaping project is in the design phase. Final costs and a construction timeline are unknown, but is expected to be done in phases, beginning with Old Main Street.
- Unscheduled: The eastern expansion of Riverwalk is in the early stages of conceptual design. Costs and construction dates are unknown at this time, but the project is moving forward.
- Completed: SUNZ Insurance has largely completed exterior renovations of their downtown corporate building.
- Unknown: Westminster Retirement Communities master planning of an extensive expansion of their downtown facilities is winding down. Westminster has not announced a start date or construction timeline.
