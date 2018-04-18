Sarasota man killed in motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle at Beneva Road and Sarasota Square Boulevard in Sarasota County om Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Raymond A. Consul, 26, of Sarasota, was driving a 2017 Honda motorcycle northbound in the right lane of Beneva Road nearing the intersection with Sarasota Square Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. According to FHP, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Beneva Road and turned left into the motorcycle's path.
The front of Consul's motorcycle collided with the right rear of the Tacoma in the intersection and he was thrown from the motorcycle. Consul was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.
Neither the 24-year-old driver of the Tacoma nor her 22-year-old passenger reported any injuries in the crash, which closed Sarasota Square Boulevard and northbound Beneva Road for about five hours overnight.
